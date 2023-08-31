Farmers and rural communities can expect to see a further rise in fuel prices as the excise duty on petrol, diesel and marked gas oil (green diesel) increases for the second time this year.

From midnight tonight (Thursday, August 31), the rates will increase by 7c/L for petrol, 5c/L for diesel, and 1c/L for green diesel.

The Irish government’s temporary reduction in the excise duties began coming to an end earlier this year.

It was introduced in March 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a spike in fuel prices.

As a result, the rates increased by 6c/L for petrol, 5c/L for diesel and 1c/L on green diesel in June.

By October 31, the excise duties rates will be fully restored with an increase of 8c/L for petrol, 6c/L for diesel and 3.4c/L for green diesel.

The latest increase comes despite strong opposition from farming organisations and rural TDs.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) farm business chair Rose Mary McDonagh said that the excise duty hikes should be “suspended indefinitely”.

Earlier this week, she called on Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath to “reconsider” the timing of this increase in excise duty.

“At a time of a cost-of-living crisis and stubbornly high inflation, it seems unconscionable that the government would proceed with imposing further taxes on already stretched families as we approach the autumn and winter period,” she said.

The leader of the Rural Independent group of TDs also urged the government to rethink its plan.

“With back to school expenses, groceries getting pricier, and mortgage rates going up, families are really struggling. Adding fuel tax hikes to this mix is just plain wrong.

“Waiting until the October budget to talk about this is no good, especially since the first increase is already here. We can’t keep squeezing family budgets,” Deputy Mattie Mc Grath, said.