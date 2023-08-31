A number of meetings with landowners are due to take place in the coming weeks on a proposed new management plan for the Cliffs of Moher coastal walk.

The world-famous Cliffs of Moher, located close to Liscannor village in Co. Clare, reach almost 214m at their highest point.

The cliffs rank among the most visited tourist sites in Ireland, with around 1.5 million visits per year.

The 18km Cliffs of Moher coastal walk stretching from Doolin to Liscannor has become one of the west of Ireland’s most popular walking trails since it was launched in 2013.

Clare County Council, Clare Local Development Company (CLDC), Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development are now proposing a new plan for how the trail will be managed, protected, and maintained into the future.

As part of the joint initiative, over 35 landowners along the coastal walk are to be consulted in relation to the future development of the amenity at the heart of the Wild Atlantic Way.

A series of public information evenings for landowners and other key stakeholders will be held in the coming weeks, ahead of further engagement with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), IFA, and local tourism and community sectors.

Leonard Cleary, director of tourism development and West Clare Municipal District for Clare County Council, said the walk has proven to be an invaluable addition to the county’s tourism offering over the past ten years.

“The walk has proven to be hugely successful in attracting visitors who stay longer and spend more in the towns and villages in Clare, and it has particularly benefited the hospitality sector in Doolin and Liscannor.

“This contributes to sustaining the local economy and jobs for our next generation.

“It is important, therefore, that all stakeholders, including landowners along the route and others, are given a central role in guiding the scale and scope of the plan,” he said.

Doirin Graham, chief executive of Clare Local Development Company, added: “In conjunction with our partner agencies, we look forward to working with landowners and the community in a planned and managed way to pave a new sustainable future for the Coastal Walk”.

This week, Clare County Council advertised a tender to procure a specialist consultant to develop the new management plan which is expected to be developed by mid-2025.

The Department of Rural and Community Development is funding the plan with support funding provided by Clare County Council and Fáilte Ireland.