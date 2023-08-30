The first two local development strategies (LDS) under the LEADER programme for 2023 to 2027 have been approved by Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys.

The local action groups (LAGs) for the Tipperary and Carlow sub-regional areas will deliver these plans.

Minister Humphreys said this approval is “the culmination of many months’ work by the successful groups in consultation with the rural communities and businesses in their areas”.

“I am delighted to be announcing the selection of the first two LAGs to deliver the new LEADER programme. The LEADER programme is based on a community-led, bottom-up approach to rural development across the country.

“It plays an important role in supporting communities and enterprises in progressing job creation, social inclusion, and environmental projects at local level,” Minister Humphreys added.

She commented: “I look forward to seeing the impact of the implementation of the 2023 to 2027 programme and to ensuring that LEADER continues to play a central role in supporting rural communities into the future.”

The LAG in Co. Carlow is led by the Carlow Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) in partnership with Carlow County Development Partnership and Carlow County Council.

It will receive €4.9 million in funding to support a range of activities in county.

The LAG in Co. Tipperary is led by Tipperary LCDC in partnership with North Tipperary Development Company, South Tipperary Development Company, and Tipperary County Council; and will receive €7.8 million in funding to deliver its strategy.

Minister Humphreys said: “As local development strategies are approved across individual LEADER sub-regional areas, the LAGs can commence the process of seeking and approving applications for funding from communities.

“I look forward to seeing further strategies being approved and LAGs being appointed to deliver LEADER over the coming months, which will bring significant funding into our rural communities over the lifetime of this programme,” she added.

Further details of the appointment of LAGs for the remaining sub-regional areas are set to be announced over the coming months as their local development strategies are approved.

The LEADER programme is co-funded by the EU under Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).