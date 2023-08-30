The Rural Independents group of TDs has said that the level of bureaucracy in farming is a “threat to rural Ireland”.

The group said that, from Friday (September 1), farmers will “grapple with a fresh wave of bureaucratic demands”, when new rules on fertiliser purchases come into effect.

From Friday it will be an offence to purchase or sell fertiliser without being registered on the new National Fertiliser Database.

The Rural Independents has said that the database has “sparked concerns among farmers” and that apprehensions around the new rules persist, particularly among farmers “who are less comfortable with technology”.

Speaking yesterday (Tuesday, August 29), one member of the group, Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath, said: “The incessant cycle of red tape, rules and bureaucracy is taking a toll, weighing heavily on our farmers. The [government’s] approach has exacerbated the situation, adding stress without yielding genuine economic benefits.

Advertisement

“Even the Common Agricultural Policy [CAP] support, vital for farmers’ livelihoods, has transformed into a complex web of regulations that penalise our industrious agricultural community,” he added.

However, McGrath said that the issue goes beyond CAP.

“Both EU and national regulations, particularly those linked to habitat and environmental preservation, impose substantial financial burden on our farmers,” he said.

“Unfortunately, despite accumulating over time, these regulations fall short of delivering the promised environmental benefit.

“The burden of rules and regulations has now reached a point where it threatens the sustainability of farming in our country, and it’s time to put a stop to it,” the TD added.

Advertisement

According to McGrath, many farmers “live in constant fear” of inadvertently violating a “plethora of rules and regulations”, potentially leading to cuts in their farm payments and even forcing some out of business.

“The government appears to prioritise a narrow Green Party agenda over the welfare of rural Ireland and its farmers. An example of this is the inflexible, legally binding emissions reduction targets that disproportionally impact farmers,” he claimed.

“This ill-timed policy mandates a reduction in food production capacity at a time when the world requires more sustenance, not less.”

McGrath continued: “Farmers stand as the backbone of rural communities, yet their voices remain unheard, and their concerns unaddressed by this [government]. What’s urgently required are practical regulations that offer support instead of placing further burdens on our farmers.

“It’s high time for the government to listen and take decisive action. Presently, it seems [the government] is entirely aligned with the Green Party agenda. The sole solution lies for a new government that’s dedicated to prioritising the interests of rural Ireland in all policymaking,” he added.