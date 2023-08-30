Kuhn Farm Machinery has launched a 13m mounted tedder which, the company claims, is the largest of its type on the market.

Being mounted, rather than trailed, it will allow farmers to access hard to reach fields with a wider working width machine, due to a design which strives to reduce overall dimensions when folded.

Increased traction

The GF 13003 joins the trailed version which was launched last year.

This new version places the weight of the tedder over the rear of the tractor, to avoid the implement slipping when working on hillsides, helping to increase accuracy and stability.

Rhodri Jenkins, Kuhn’s grassland product specialist said: “For users after increased output from a mounted tedder, the GF 13003 offers improved manoeuvrability and the ability reach fields through narrow lanes and gateways.

“The clever design means all 12 rotors fold into a 2.99m transport width and a 2.67m transport height, while the tedder features just one gearbox and two hydraulic valves for simple operation.”

In a bid to maintain forage quality and prevent losses on field margins, Kuhn’s oblique setting pivots the two outer rotors rearwards when tedding on headlands, to ensure all tedded grass is thrown back on to the cut area.

The system requires no additional hydraulic supply.

Lift control for mounted tedder

Existing Kuhn features are available, such as the Headland Lift Control, which raises the two outermost rotors higher on headland turns to achieve maximum ground clearance and ensure forage is tedded only once.

Uprated arms and heavy-duty tines accompany a new Optitedd rotor, which is said to improve longevity of the GF 13003 and reduce its servicing and maintenance costs.

The new machine brings a wide tedder to fields which might not be accessible to trailed models

The company suggests that the asymmetrical tines are expected to last twice as long than previous tines and will improve tedding between neighbouring rotors.

A reduced distance between the wheels and tines helps reduce contamination due to closer ground following.

Other features on the GF 13003 mounted tedder include the fitting of rotor wheel deflectors as standard to prevent grass build-up around the wheels and column.

This is said to be especially useful in long crops and young high-sugar crops that tend to wrap around the wheels during operation.