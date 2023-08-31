A man aged in his 50s has died following an accident on a farm in Co. Cork, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

The accident happened in the White’s Cross area yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, August 30) shortly before 2:00p.m.

Emergency services were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

The man’s body was taken from the scene and brought to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

Gardaí have confirmed that both the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and the local coroner have been made aware of the incident.

A garda spokesperson told Agriland: “Gardaí responded to reports of a fatal workplace accident that occurred in White’s Cross, Co. Cork yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at approximately 1:50pm.

“A male, aged in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a post mortem will be conducted in the coming days.

“The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified. The coroner has also been notified,” the spokesperson added.

Accident

Earlier this month, a five-year-old boy died following an accident understood to have involved a quad bike in Co. Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the incident which took place on private property, near Castlegregory, in the west of the county on the afternoon of Sunday, August 6.

The child later passed away from his injuries.

In a statement to Agriland, gardaí confirmed that a family liaison officer had been appointed to support the family.

The HSA confirmed to Agriland that it has been informed of the incident and has launched an investigation.