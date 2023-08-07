A five-year-old boy has died following an accident understood to have involved a quad bike in Co. Kerry yesterday afternoon (Sunday, August 6).

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the incident which took place on private property, near Castlegregory, in the west of the county.

The child later passed away from his injuries.

Accident

In a statement to Agriland, Gardaí confirmed that a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.

They appealed to the media to give the family privacy, adding that no further information is being made available at this time.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed to Agriland that it has been informed of the incident and has launched an investigation.

It is understood that the boy and his family were visiting relatives in the area on holidays.

Meanwhile, investigations are continuing into two separate road traffic collisions involving tractors in recent weeks.

A man aged in his 50s has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision with a tractor on July 26.

The incident took place at approximately 4:00p.m on the R157 road at Moygaddy, Co. Meath, close to the boundary with Co. Kildare.

In Co. Cavan, another collision involving a tractor occurred the previous day (July 25), where a tractor driver was airlifted to hospital following a collision with an articulated truck.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle collision that occurred on the M3 road near Burrenrea.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his 60s, was transferred by air ambulance to St. James’ Hospital, Dublin, for treatment of serious injuries, according to gardaí.