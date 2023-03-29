The commencement of the 2022 balancing payments for the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), has begun today (Wednesday, March 29), two months ahead of schedule

Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine (DAFM), Pippa Hackett, announced that payments have started to issue to farmers.

The payment will be for the final 15% of the annual payment to the farmers who farmed organically in 2022 under the scheme.

Minister Hackett stated: “I am delighted to announce the 2022 balancing payments have commenced this week for the participants of the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) and will continue to be processed in the coming weeks.

“Over €10 million has issued so far to farmers in the OFS for 2022. A key priority for my department is ensuring farmers receive their payments each year on time.

“As such, I am very pleased these balancing payments, which provide support farmers in their conversion and maintenance of organic farming, are commencing two months ahead of schedule.”

The minister added that she has been very encouraged by the strong uptake in the OFS over the past two years especially in the most recent tranche which saw 3,423 eligible applications received.

Of these, over 2,000 were new to organic farming. The minister explained that the increase in land under organic production brings Ireland closer to the target of 10% of organic land area by 2030 as set out in the Climate Action Plan.

Organic Farming Scheme payments

This round of payments is the balancing payment amounting to 15% of the full annual payment due under the OFS; the 85% advance payment issued in November 2022 to the OFS participants in accordance with EU rules.

At present, there are 4,100 organic farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme. Over 2,000 new entrants applied for the OFS scheme for 2023.

There is approximately 200,000ha currently under organic production.