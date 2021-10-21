The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, revealed details of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funding allocations for each agricultural scheme at a special conference at government buildings yesterday (Wednesday, October 20).

In the announcement, it was confirmed that a total of €1.5 billion will be allocated to Pillar II environmental schemes from 2023 to 2027.

While it still remains unknown what the exact criteria of the new environmental scheme will be, the general consensus is that it will have the same ‘look and feel’ as the Green, Low-Carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), mixed with the Results Based Environment Agri Pilot Programme (REAP) – but farmers will have the opportunity to secure higher remuneration for the measures undertaken.

Previously, the maximum payment available in GLAS was €5,000/year, however the new agri-environmental scheme can be maxed out at approximately €7,000/year under Tier 1.

Approximately 20,000 of the 114,600 farmers (17.45%) eligible for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will qualify for Tier 2 of the new environmental scheme, which offers farmers the opportunity to secure an additional €3,000, bringing these 20,000 farmers maximum potential payment from Pillar II of the CAP Environmental Schemes to €10,000.

For a farm to qualify for the additional €3,000, the lands must be part of a European Innovation Partnership (EIP).

For example, the lands must be involved in a community-type conservation effort such as the Hen Harrier Scheme or a similar-type conservation effort.

The map of areas set to benefit from Tier 2 of this scheme has not yet been finalised however, Agriland understands that significant parts of counties along the western seaboard, as well as the border counties such as Cavan and Monaghan, are set to benefit from Tier 2 of this scheme.

A region surrounding the Blackstairs mountains will also likely benefit, as well as a few other areas which have yet to be confirmed.

Stay tuned to Agriland for further updates on the CAP Strategic Plan (CSP).

