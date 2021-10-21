Irish Farmers’ Assocation (IFA) Pigs Commitee chairman, Roy Gallie, has called for universal support for the Irish pigmeat sector at a demonstration in Portlaoise today (Thursday October 21).

The IFA has said that retailers, foodservice outlets and butchers must offer consumers locally-produced Bord Bia Quality Assured pork, ham and bacon, not imported pigmeat.

Gallie said: “The pig sector supported the Irish economy in 2008 – increasing output and exports from €220 million in 2007 to €950 million in 2020, a €730 million increase in value to the Irish economy.

“To not offer Irish consumers the opportunity to enjoy our quality produce and support locally-produced pork, bacon and ham is wrong.

“IFA cannot stand by when some retailers and foodservice outlets do not offer their customers this choice,” he added.

IFA demonstration in Portlaoise today Image: IFA

Quality assured Irish pigmeat

Bord Bia audits all steps in the production of Irish pigmeat, from the grain produced to make pig feed in Ireland, the pig farms that raise the pigs, pigmeat food processors, right through to the retail shelf and the butcher’s counter.

The IFA Pigs chairman called on every consumer to check if their pork or ham is Irish when purchasing, and urged them to view the trackability documentation, which proves it is.

The IFA-operated DNA traceback scheme is internationally recognised, according to the association. It determines if a piece of pigmeat is Irish in origin.

Roy Gallie called on all retailers, particularly the food service and butcher trade, to abandon plans to import pigmeat, buy Irish Bord Bia Quality Assured pork and ham, and support Irish pig farmers.

