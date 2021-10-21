The Irish Organic Association (IOA) has welcomed increased funding for the organic farming sector announced this week under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan (CSP).

Funding of €256 million is proposed to be earmarked for the sector in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027 to support the development of organic farmland.

CEO of the Irish Organic Association, Gillian Westbrook, said the IOA welcomes the commitment from the Taoiseach, Michael Martin and ministers, Charlie McConalogue and Pippa Hackett “to boost investment in Ireland’s organic farming sector”.

“This proposal must build on current organic spending and be complemented by other CAP supports, as well as investments in supply chain and market development so that the sector can reach its full potential.”

CAP consultation

The IOA is a member of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s CAP Consultative Committee.

It has been actively calling for a more ambitious organic farming scheme that rewards and incentivises existing organic farmers, and potential new convertors, the IOA said.

As more details are announced, the IOA said it will be assessing these proposals, including the need for priority access for organic farmers to environmental schemes and investment support.

Funding

Commenting on the CSP funding announcement this week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said:

“It will support our farmers in doing what they do best – produce top class, world famous food while helping them make a real impact in meeting our climate ambitions.

“Farm income and environmental sustainability is at the centre of everything I believe in and I know farmers will recognise the range of supports put in place.”

“I am delighted to announce national funding of €2.3 billion for rural development interventions under the CAP Strategic Plan. When combined with EU funding, it will provide for a rural development package of some €3.86 billion.

“This funding will place farmers in a very strong position to address climate and environmental challenges while also supporting the economic viability of the agriculture sector and rural communities, while delivering significant public goods.”

The Minister added:

“Agreement on the co-funding element for the rural development component of the CAP Strategic Plan is an important milestone in the development of the plan.

“I intend to consult further with stakeholders, including through the CAP Consultative Committee (today, October 21), on the indicative allocations for the individual measures that this funding now facilitates.”

