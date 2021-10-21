The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) will expected to hold a demonstration in Co. Laois today (Thursday, October 21) in a effort to promote Irish pigmeat, Agriland understands.

The event is being organised by the IFA Pigs Committee and is due to take place at The Butchers Block at Laois Shopping Centre in Portlaoise at 2:00p.m.

The demonstration is taking place as Teagasc’s Virtual Pig Week is underway this week.

Pig sector issues

In recent weeks, the IFA has expressed concern at the ongoing staffing issues both on pig farms and in pig processing facilities.

IFA Pigs Committee chairman, Roy Gallie, outlined that while staffing issues are a cause for concern in Ireland, the issue “is exacerbated in the north of Ireland”.

Gallie noted that one northern-based pig processor is finding it extremely difficult to butcher and de-bone the carcasses, due to the lack of suitably skilled staff.

Pigmeat price

Gallie explained the drop in pig prices is coming as a result of a combination of factors.

Firstly, he noted that the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in China – which initially caused the Irish pig price to surge – has caused turmoil in the international trade for pigmeat.

A number of ASF outbreaks then occurred on mainland Europe and Gallie noted that one outbreak occurred in a region near the German/Polish border.

IFA protests

The pig demonstration in Co. Laois this afternoon is the first of a number of demonstrations being organised by the association today.

The IFA will stage two protests at marts that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is due to attend later.

A message sent out to IFA members last evening said that the protests are taking place in response to the announcement of the funding for the Common Agricultural Policy Strategic Plan (CSP), which occurred yesterday.

The protests will take place at Tullow Mart and Kilkenny Mart, where the minister is due to appear as part of his tour of marts in every county to meet local farmer representatives and to discuss the CSP.

IFA members are set to gather at Tullow Mart at 3:00p.m and at Kilkenny Mart 6:00p.m.

Minister McConalogue is due at these locations at 4:00p.m and 7:00p.m respectively.

