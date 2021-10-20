A change in the ownership structure of Glanbia Ireland (GI) is getting closer, industry sources have indicated to Agriland.

At present, ownership of GI is divided between Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia plc (public limited company), with the former owning 60% of GI and the plc accounting for 40% of the business.

GI – among other activities – processes milk from farmer suppliers throughout the country.

The co-op also owns just over 30% of the plc. Sources have suggested that it is increasingly likely, at this point, that the two entities will arrive at a deal whereby the co-op reduces its shareholding in the plc and uses the funds raised to increase its stake in GI.

Such a deal may be worth in the region of €500 million. The possibility of a deal of this nature has been talked about for a number of years.

Benefits of Glanbia restructure?

It is understood that both the plc and the board of the co-op have their reasons for going down this route.

Apparently, the plc favours the move as it may potentially attract further investment in its own shares if the co-op’s shareholding was reduced.

Meanwhile, the co-op is seemingly looking to bring the milk processing business back under the umbrella of farmer members and suppliers.

For the board of the co-op, it is thought that one of the main areas of contention in the current relationship is a 3.7% minimum profit margin that GI must maintain in order to guarantee a dividend to its shareholders – an arrangement that was agreed when GI was first formed in a deal between the co-op and the plc.

There is an argument made by some in the co-op that this minimum profit margin puts a downward pressure on the milk price offered to farmers.

However, other sources have suggested that a restructuring may not necessarily be of benefit to farmers.

There is a concern – in a situation where the plc attracted investment from international players – that the relationship between the plc (which is in a contract to take the processed milk from GI) and the processing business would be altered to the potential detriment of the latter.

