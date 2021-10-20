A “disappointing” €180 million allocation to the LEADER programme for the 2023-2027 period has been described as a “blow for rural communities”.

The Irish Local Development Network (ILDN) representing the country’s 35 LEADER providers has expressed “deep disappointment” at the allocation for LEADER 2023-2027 announced today (Wednesday, October 20) as part of the indicative Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) measures.

ILDN chairman Jim Finn said: “This allocation marks a continued decline in support for rural communities through LEADER over the course of successive programmes.

“Prior to 2016, the programme exceeded over €400 million over the budgetary period. Today’s allocation points to another devastating cut to the programme over the course of the last decade.”

He said that for 30 years, LEADER has been a “driver of rural development across Ireland”.

LEADER the ‘life-blood’ of communities

“It is extremely disappointing to see how funding for the programme has diminished significantly over recent programmes,” Finn continued.

“LEADER has been the life-blood of rural community groups and businesses in areas where alternative investment is simply not available.

“Today’s allocation sends out a very poor signal to rural communities as they face up to the challenges of Covid-19 and climate.”

The ILDN is calling on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys to “revisit the allocations under CAP to ensure that the LEADER budget is increased over the 2023-2027 period”.

CAP funding allocations

A host of new CAP funding allocations were announced earlier today by Minister McConalogue for various agricultural schemes agreed as part of the new CAP Strategic Plan (CSP).

Such allocations will form the basis of public consultation ahead of the formal submission of the CSP to the European Commission next year.

Today’s funding allocation is in addition to €70 million previously secured for the rural development programme.

Minister Humphreys said that the “overall funding of €250 million means LEADER will continue to deliver for rural communities, as it has done so for over three decades”.

