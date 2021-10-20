Deals are being secured as high as €6.60/kg for larger lots of lambs, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said, as prices push on once again this week.

The sheep chairman of the IFA, Sean Dennehy, said lamb prices continue to strengthen, with deals of up to €6.60/kg offered by factories for larger lots.

He added: “All factories are paying €6.50/kg up to €6.55/kg, with some starting to talk about additional weight allowances to 23kg in the coming weeks.”

Sean said lamb prices in the UK and France have also risen, creating the opportunity for further strengthening of the trade here.

Adding to this, he said: “Strong demand from store finishers is providing good competition to factory agents at the marts. This means farmers are under no pressure to sell light or underfinished lambs to the factories.

“There will be no glut of lambs coming into the system. Orderly marketing of lambs as they become fit is vital for farmers to maintain control of the trade and to maximise factory prices.

“Farmers should sell hard in a positive and strengthening market environment.”

Lastly, Sean said that cull ewes are making €3.00/kg to €3.30/kg in general, with some pushing to €3.50/kg.

