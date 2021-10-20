Kerry Group is offering out a new Forward Price Scheme today (Wednesday, October 20).

The offer price is confirmed at 37.5c/L at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat including VAT, for the period March to October 2022.

The scheme opens for online applications at 2:00p.m. today and will remain open until 2:00pm tomorrow, Thursday, October 21.

Kerry Group schemes

This is the second such scheme launched by Kerry Group this month.

In a message to suppliers earlier in October, Kerry Group announced a ‘Forward Price Scheme’ offer at 35.3c/L at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat including VAT.

That particular Forward Price Scheme closed for applications on October 7.

Kerry September milk price

Last week (October 13), Kerry Group announced its milk price for the month of September.

The group’s base price for September milk supplies increased by 1c/L to 36c/L including VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The price is set at 39.53c/L including Vat at EU Standard Constituents 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

According to the group, based on Kerry’s average milk solids for September, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 42.37c/L.

3-year fixed milk price

Also this month, Kerry Group announced details of a new three-year Fixed Milk Price Scheme, which closed for applications on October 13.

The offer price for that scheme was confirmed as 33.1c/L including VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The scheme will cover the period March to October for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Kerry recently announced details of its accelerated sustainability targets to align with the Paris Agreement goal of a limit to global warming of 1.5°.

The company has increased its targets for Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions reduction from 33% to 55% by 2030.

This goal aligns with Kerry’s Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy, including a target to “halve its food waste and reach over two billion people with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030”.

