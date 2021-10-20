Exports of food and live animals increased by €124 million (+14%) to €993 million in August 2021, when compared with the same month last year.

Agricultural produce accounted for €805 million (6%) of total exports in August.

Exports

New figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the value of live animal exports increased to €27 million in August 2021 compared to €24 million last year.

Meanwhile, the export value of meat and meat preparations increased to €355 million from €294 million, while dairy products and birds’ eggs increased to €296 million from €236 million.

Exports of cereals and cereal preparations were worth €45 million in August this year, while for vegetables and fruit the figure was €33 million.

The export value of feeding stuff for animals increased to €37 million from €31 million in the same month.

The total value of goods exports for August 2021 was €13 billion, representing an increase of €167 million when compared with August 2020.

In August 2021, exports of food and live animals to Great Britain were worth €278 million; Northern Ireland – €118 million; EU – €332 million; USA – €51 million; China – €47 million; and rest of the world – €168 million.

Imports

The value of goods imports for August 2021 was €7.1 billion representing, an increase of €1.1 billion (20%) when compared with August 2020.

Total food and live animal imports were worth €578 million in August, compared to €619 million for the same month last year.

Live animal imports decreased to €14 million from €62 million in August 2020.

Meat and meat preparations imports were worth €72 million in August this year, compared to €68 million in 2020.

Dairy products and birds’ eggs decreased to €55 million from €62 million, while cereal and cereal preparations increased to €94 million from €92 million.

Imports of fruit and vegetables decreased to €87 million from €101 million, while feeding stuff for animals rose to €101 million from €77 million.

Trade with GB, EU and USA

Total exports to Great Britain in August 2021 were €978 million, a decrease of €77 million compared with August 2020.

Imports from Great Britain in August 2021 decreased by €257 million to €945 million compared with August 2020.

The EU accounted for €4.8 billion of total goods exports in August 2021 of which €1.8 billion went to Germany, €1 billion went to Belgium.

The USA was the main non-EU destination accounting for €4.1 billion (32%) of total exports in August 2021.

