Rural roads and drivers will be targeted as part of a 24-hour, national speed-enforcement operation, Slow Down Day, which takes place this week.

Slow Down Day will be in force from 7a.m on Thursday, October 21 to 7a.m on Friday, October 22.

As part of the operation, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Autority (RSA) are urging all motorists to reduce their speed.

But a focus will be on rural roads, as it has been revealed that almost four out of five (78%) fatalities so far this year have occurred on rural roads.

These are roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or above.

Slow Down Day – the aims

The aims of Slow Down Day, which is taking place in the run up to the October Bank Holiday weekend, are to remind drivers:

Of the dangers of speeding;

To increase compliance with speed limits;

To act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

Sixty-four people have been killed, or seriously injured, in October Bank Holiday collisions between 2016-2020.

But the overall objectives are:

To reduce the number of speed-related collisions;

To save lives and to reduce injuries on our roads.

International research has estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed.

So far in 2021, 113 people have been killed on Irish roads as a result of 102 fatal collisions.

Commenting, Superintendent Thomas Murphy, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, said:

“It is important to thank all of those drivers who do the right thing and drive not only within the necessary speed limits, but at speeds that are appropriate to the conditions.

“However, there are some drivers who ignore our speed limits and put themselves and others at risk. This is especially true on rural roads which are often narrow, and where bends and corners restrict a driver’s vision.”

He added that there are are no margins for error on these roads, which is why drivers need to slow down when using them.

“We are asking all drivers to support our national Slow Down Day not just on that day but every day. If we all slow down a little, we can make a big difference.

“A 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions, therefore, reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety.”

Sam Waide, CEO of the RSA said:

“A speed limit is there to keep road users safe, it is the maximum legal speed that a driver can travel on a given road type. However, it is not a target.

“You should always choose a speed that is appropriate to the conditions and your experience. By slowing down, you give yourself time and space to react in an emergency.

If hit at 60km/h nine out of 10 pedestrians will be killed; however, at 30km/h nine out of 10 will survive.

“The faster you drive, the more likely you are to be involved in a collision which could result in death or serious injury. This is particularly true for vulnerable road users.”

Slow Down Day – what to expect

Speed enforcement during Slow Down Day will consist of high-visibility speed enforcement in 1,322 speed-enforcement zones. The RSA will raise awareness of the enforcement campaign with advertising on national and local radio, as well as social media.

Five people have been killed and 59 people seriously injured in October Bank Holiday collisions between 2016-2020.

Government departments, local authorities, public and private sector fleet operators are invited to participate in the initiative by circulating the ‘slow down’ message to employees and, whether driving for business or private purposes, to always drive within the speed limit and at a speed appropriate to the prevailing conditions.

