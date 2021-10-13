Kerry Group has today (Wednesday, October 13) announced its milk price for the month of September.

The group’s base price for September milk supplies will increase by 1c/L to 36c/L including VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The price is set at 39.53c/L including Vat at EU Standard Constituents 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

According to the group, based on Kerry’s average milk solids for September, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 42.37c/L.

Other September milk prices

Kerry Group is the second processor to announce its September milk price this wee.

Earlier this week Glanbia announced that it will pay its member milk suppliers 36.6c/L including VAT for September milk, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base price for September of 36.18c/L including VAT at those constituents. This is an increase of 1c/L including VAT from the price for August milk supplies.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L including VAT payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

Based on the LTO standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, the Glanbia price for September is 39.94c/L.

Kerry 3-year fixed price

Kerry Group also announced this week, details of a new three-year Fix Milk Price Scheme, which opened for applications on October 11.

The announcement of the three-year scheme came a week after the announcement of the group’s Forward Price Scheme 24 for next year.

The new fixed price scheme will be open for applications until 2:00p.m today (Wednesday, October 13).

The offer price for the scheme had been confirmed as 33.1c/L including VAT, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The scheme will cover the period March to October for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.

