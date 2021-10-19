The sheep trade continues to go from strength to strength, with factories moving to increase base prices again this week by another 10c/kg.

This is leaving base prices for lambs currently at €6.15-6.30/kg.

Looking at what the factories are offering, Kildare Chilling has upped its base price for lambs this week by 10c/kg and is now on a base price of €6.30/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is on a base price of €6.15/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus – up 10c/kg from last week.

Kepak Athleague wasn’t quoting but is believed to be offering in the region of what ICM is on.

At the top end of the market, prices are continuing to range between €6.40/kg and €6.50/kg for lambs – with deals north of this reportedly being secured for larger groups of lambs.

The ewe trade is much the same, with the only quote for ewes coming from ICM of €3.00/kg. Top prices for ewes, from what Agriland has been told, are ranging from €3.00/kg up to €3.30/kg.

‘Deals up to €6.50/kg available for lambs’

Speaking to Agriland about the sheep trade at this week, Sean Dennehy, the sheep chairperson of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), said that the trade is strong at present, with lamb prices topping €6.50/kg.

He added: “Demand from factories is very strong for lambs this week with base prices moving up by 10c/kg from last week.

“Prices at the top end of the market are generally ranging from €6.35/kg up to €6.50/kg with deals up to 22kg being secured.

“The mart trade is also performing extremely well and I’ve heard of farmers who have finished and sent their first batch of stores to the factory and are now back around the ring again looking to buy more stores.

“So, it’s generally all positive, ewes are moving at prices of between €3.00/kg and €3.30/kg.”

Quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: 630c/kg + 10c/kg QA (Tuesday quote);

ICM: 615c/kg + 10c/kg QA (Tuesday quote);

Kepak Athleague: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: No quote;

ICM: 300c/kg (Tuesday quote);

Kepak Athleague: No quote.

