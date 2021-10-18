Seven vehicles were stopped at a checkpoint on the M7 in one day last week for driving on agricultural (green) diesel, with fines of up to €2,000 handed out to each offender.

Members from Portlaoise and Tullamore Garda Stations, along with customs officials and personnel from the Road Safety Authority (RSA), carried out a multi-agency checkpoint on the M7 at Derryvorrigan, near Borris-in-0ssory, Co. Laois on Tuesday (October 12).

“Seven drivers were detected driving with agri (green) diesel in their fuel tanks and now face fines of up to €2,000,” Gardaí said on social media.

That appears to have been the least of the Gardaí’s concerns at this particular checkpoint though.

Four drivers who were stopped were detected to be driving under the influence of drugs, while another was found to be in possession of €700 worth of cocaine.

Another individual was arrested on foot of a live bench warrant and brought before Portlaoise District Court.

Finally, one driver was stopped while attempting to drive from Dublin to Limerick on a flat tyre. The individual had to request emergency breakdown assistance when it was found that the spare tyre in the boot was also flat.

Gardaí thanked road users for their patience during the checkpoint operation.

In other Gardaí news, officers in Meath were seeking information last week after two power washers were stolen from a farmyard in the northwest of the ‘Royal County’.

The theft occurred between 5:15p.m on the evening of Thursday, October 7 and 6:10a.m on Friday morning (October 8).

One of the stolen items is a Hawk PTO-driven power washer, while the other is a Hawk electric power washer.

“If anyone was in the area and saw anything unusual, or if you see the items for sale on any online auction site, please contact Gardaí,” a social media post said.

