Gardaí in Co. Meath are looking for information after two power washers were stolen from a farmyard in the northwest of the county.

The theft occurred between 5:15p.m on Thursday evening (October 7) and 6:10a.m on Friday morning (October 8).

Meath Gardaí took to social media yesterday (Sunday, October 10) to outline the details of the incident.

One of the stolen items is a Hawk PTO-driven power washer, while the other is a Hawk electric power washer.

The PTO frame has a max flow figure printed on it.

“If anyone was in the area and saw anything unusual, or if you see the items for sale on any online auction site, please contact Gardaí,” the social media post said, outlining the phone number to use.

It is the second farm theft that occurred in the Royal County last week.

Gardaí in the county are also asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a John Deere tractor along with a topper that are believed to have been stolen in the early hours of Monday morning (October 4).

Shane Thorne is appealing for information in relation to a John Deere 6320, registration plate: 07-D-30619.

Speaking to Agriland, Thorne said he is feeling “a little bit sick to the stomach” after discovering that his tractor was no longer where he left it in the field in Julianstown.

“I was working in the tractor myself on Saturday, I got out of it at 10:00a.m, locked it up, brought the key with me as we always do,” Thorne explained.

On Monday morning, he went back to the field in which he had left the tractor to find it gone.

