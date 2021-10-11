The next couple of days will be largely dry and settled, though the weather become more changeable and wetter later in the week, according to Met Éireann.

At present, a Status Yellow warning for fog is in place for the whole country. This will lead to poor visibility, particularly in some midlands areas. The warning will expire at 11:00a.m.

Mist and fog will gradually clear this morning (Monday, October 11), leaving largely dry weather with hazy sunny spells.

However, it will turn cloudier in the north and west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 16° in a mostly light westerly breeze.

It will be cloudy overnight, with patchy light rain and drizzle affecting Ulster and north Connacht. It will be drier further south with the best of the clear spells in south Leinster and south Munster.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 6° to 10° but falling to between 4° or 5° in parts of the southeast. A few patches of mist and fog will develop also as light westerly or variable winds fall calm at times.

Most areas will stay dry tomorrow (Tuesday, October 12) with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells. However, there will be isolated patches of light rain or drizzle about, but mostly in Ulster. The best of the brighter, drier weather will be in Munster. Highest temperatures are expected to be 12° to 16° in mostly light north to northwest winds.

Tuesday night will be dry, apart from a little drizzle near northern coasts. It will be cloudiest over the north half of the country, with better clear spells further south. Some mist and fog patches will form, which will be dense in places. Lows of 5° to 10° are expected, coolest in the south, as light variable breezes fall calm at times.

Early mist and fog will clear on Wednesday morning (October 13) to give a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. It will remain dry through the day with good sunshine developing during the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 16° in light west to southwest breezes.

On Wednesday night, cloud will spread from the west with clear spells early in the east giving way to cloudy conditions by morning. It will be coolest in the east with lowest temperatures of 7° to 11° in mostly light southwesterly breezes.

On Thursday (October 14), it will be mostly cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle, mostly over the northern half of the country. A heavier band of rain will extend from the north over Ulster by evening. Highest temperatures will be 14° or 15° in light to moderate westerly breezes.

On Thursday night, the band of rain over Ulster will track southwards overnight, becoming lighter and patchier as it does so. It will become cooler behind the rain, with lowest temperatures of 4° to 7°, holding milder in Munster and south Leinster though, with lows of 8° to 11° as winds veer northerly and ease light.

There will be patchy cloud in the south with some drizzle at times on Friday (October 15), mainly on higher ground. There will be good sunny spells elsewhere, but feeling fresher overall. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 16°, coolest in Ulster, in light to moderate easterly breezes.

