Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that killed 16,000 birds on a poultry farm in Co. Fermanagh today (October 10).

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it was notified of the fire on the Marble Arch Road, Belcoo, at 7:26am this morning.

A water tanker and crews from Belleek, Enniskillen and Irvinestown stations all attended the scene, however, the blaze was so intense that it took more than eight hours to get under control.

“Firefighters using breathing apparatus and water jets worked in difficult conditions to bring the large shed fire under control by 3:50pm,” the spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, 16,000 chickens were killed in the incident. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.”

