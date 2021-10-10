Mart managers are continuing to report a strong demand for finished lambs, with prices improved on the week before at some sales.

Other marts have reported the trade for finished lambs to be on par with the previous week, which was strong also.

Increases in factory prices at the start of the week seem to be attracting out more lambs, with some marts reporting their biggest sales of the year over the past two weeks or so which have cumulated in rising factory prices during that time.

Looking at the trade, prices have been rising as high as €140-145/head for 50kg plus lambs this past week.

The majority of those factory-type lambs have been moving at prices of €120/head up to €135-138/head.

A strong store lamb trade continues to be seen at marts across the country. Forward stores continue to sell from €102-105/head up to €115-118/head.

Longer-keep stores are generally making from €60/head up to €90-100/head, depending on breeding and quality.

Ewe lambs remain in strong demand, with prices hitting €90/head up to €145-155/head and even a bit more in cases for lambs upwards of 50kg.

Ewe lambs remain in strong demand from farmers

The cull ewe trade remains much the same as last week, with many fleshed ewes moving at prices of €120/head up to €150/head – with isolated cases of ewes over 100kg making €150-180/head.

The hogget trade remains much on par with last week, with little change to note. Prices in the main ranged from €150/head up to €200/head, with top-quality lots rising to €220-230/head.

Roscommon Mart

Maura Quigley of Roscommon Mart reported a smaller entry of sheep at Wednesday’s sale (October 6) compared to the previous week – with the trade similar to the previous week.

Finished lambs made up to €142/head on the day for 49.1kg lambs. Maura noted a good selection of ewe lambs presented for sale that were met with strong demand.

Prices for ewe lambs topped €150/head for 52.1kg lambs. Store lambs sold up to a high of €117/head for 38kg lambs and saw a great trade, while fleshed ewes sold to a top price of €160/head.

Sample finished lamb prices:

49.1kg sold for €142/head;

53kg sold for €141/head;

46.1kg sold for €138/head;

48kg sold for €137/head;

47.6kg sold for €135/head.

Sample ewe lamb prices:

52kg sold for €150/head;

51.6kg sold for €145/head;

46.5kg sold for €131/head;

43.6kg sold for €130/head.

Sample store lamb prices: