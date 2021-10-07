Livestock entries have opened for this year’s Premier Beef & Lamb Championships, as the event prepares to open to the public in November.

This year, Beef and Lamb will take place on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.

Showing will commence at 11:30a.m, with the auction set to kick off at 6:00p.m.

Premier Beef and Lamb Championships

It’s the fourth year the winter show and sale, which is organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has run.

Last year, the event took place behind closed doors with the action in rings shared with the public via an online livestream, as the Premier Beef and Lamb Championships was one of the first events to get going after lockdown.

Organisers have confirmed the event will again be broadcast online, as well as being open to the public to attend in person.

RUAS chief executive Dr. Alan Crowe commented: ‘‘We are thrilled to have Bank of Ireland back on board for the fourth Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships.

“Last year, we adapted this event to be streamed online reaching audiences across the globe, bringing this fantastic show and sale worldwide. This year, we are delighted to welcome visitors back to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in November for what is set to be another fantastic show and sale.

“We are extremely grateful to have the generous financial support of Bank of Ireland UK and it highlights our own and the bank’s support of the local beef and sheep industries.”

Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland’s Northern Ireland agri manager (pictured above right), added: “We are very proud to partner with The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society once again to host this prestigious show and sale.

“The local beef and sheep industry plays such a vital part in the local economy, and we look forward to connecting buyers and sellers, and welcoming people back to the event this year both in person and online.”

Conditions of entry

Similarly to Balmoral Show, those visiting the show and sale must either bring proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test (taken no more than 48 hours prior to arrival) or full vaccination.

However, unlike Balmoral, all tickets for this event can be purchased on arrival.

Admission costs £5 for adults with under 12s free when accompanied by an adult.

Admission for Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster members is £2.50 with a valid membership card. Entry for RUAS members is free of charge.

Full conditions of entry can be found on the Beef and Lamb Championships website.

Livestock entries will close on Friday, October 29 at 5:00p.m.

