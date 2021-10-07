The Mableview Farm is set to host its annual ‘Quality Breeds Quality’ in-calf heifer sale this Friday night, October 8, at Elphin Mart.

The sale will consist of approximately 56 in-calf heifers from the McAnenly’s Mableview Farm, based in Emyvale, Co. Monaghan.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, John McAnenly of Mableview Farm explained: “There are heifers on this consignment to suit all systems – from top-muscled roans, blues and blacks to produce a show calf, to powerful, straight, red Limousin and Simmental-cross springers. Lot 10A. Due November 26, 2021 to EBY (heifer calf). Image source: Tricia Kennedy

Lot 25A. Due November 10. 2021 to Cavelands Jolly stock sire. Image source: Tricia Kennedy

Lot 9A. Due November 10, 2021 to Cavelands Jolly stock sire. Image source: Tricia Kennedy

Lot 27A. Due December 22, 2021 to Caveland Jolly stock sire (heifer calf). Image source: Tricia Kennedy

Lot 17 A. Due October 25, 2021 to EBY (heifer calf). Image source: Tricia Kennedy

Lot 17B. Due December 29, 2021 to EBY (heifer calf). Image source: Tricia Kennedy

Lot 19A. Due March 19, 2022 to Cavelands Jolly stock sire. Image source: Tricia Kennedy

“All heifers are carrying to Limousin bulls (EBY and Napoleon- Cavelands Jolly stock sire).”

The majority of the heifers on offer at the sale are calving from late October to December with a small few due in the spring.

Mableview Farm has been in the business of selling in-calf heifers for almost 20 years.

“What we try to do is have top-quality heifers to sell so the buyer will get an animal capable of producing a top-quality weanling that will stand out at a mart or a show ring.”

John noted that originally, heifers would have been sold off-farm. However, in the past number of years, the sale has taken place at Elphin Mart.

All heifers at the sale will be export tested and delivery can be arranged with Elphin mart.

More information on the sale is available on Mableview Farm’s Facebook page.

