The European Commission has launched a ‘mission’ to increase soil health in he EU by 2030.

Last week, the commission announced the initiative – along with four other ‘missions’ relating to climate change, cancer, oceans and ‘smart cities’ – which will see 100 ‘living labs and lighthouses’ leading a transition towards healthy soils the end of this decade.

The missions are part of the Horizon Europe initiative.

The commission described the missions as “new tools that include a set of actions, such as research and innovation projects; policy measures; and legislative initiatives.

People will be encouraged to participate in citizen science initiatives to collectively improve soil health.

The soil mission also forms a part of the ‘Long-term Vision for Rural Areas’.

Presently, 60% to 70% of EU soils are considered unhealthy. The commission says that around 70% of agricultural land in the EU uses excessive nutrients with a negative impact on water quality and biodiversity.

About 25% of land in southern, central and eastern Europe is at high or very high risk of desertification. According to the commission, soil degradation in the EU costs more than €50 billion a year.

The aims of the mission are to:

Create effective partnerships for soil protection and soil restoration;

Contribute to sustainable farming and forestry, healthy and safe foods systems, climate resilience, biodiversity and other Green Deal ambitions;

Support the EU’s ambition to lead on the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Horizon Europe programme is set to provide €320 million in funding during the period 2021-2023 to help deliver on the mission.

The mission will see the set up of an international research consortium on soil carbon sequestration and the establishment of a coordination platform to oversee the network of ‘100 living labs and lighthouses’.

The initiative will also see the launch of a campaign on soil health by the European Innovation Partnership on Agriculture (EIP-AGRI) with a focus on the farming and forestry sectors.

