Applications have opened for four new members of CAFRE’s College Advisory Group (CAG).

The group makes recommendations regarding the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Strategic Business Plan, and how it can meet the needs of industry, students and the community.

It also monitors the programmes delivered by the college and makes recommendations regarding their relevance to the DAERA Strategic Goals and effectiveness in meeting the needs of the industry, and ensures they offer value for money.

Maynard Mawhinney, a representative for the agri-food industry, was appointed chairman of the group at the end of June.

The positions will take effect from January 1, 2022. Areas in need of representation include:

Arable/Crops;

Education;

Food Processing; and

Poultry/Pigs.

CAFRE director Martin McKendry said: “At CAFRE we aim to develop and deliver programmes of education, knowledge transfer and innovation which underpin the sustainable development of the local Agri-Food industry.

“CAG has provided sound and impartial advice for over 10 years which has assisted CAFRE to further develop its wide portfolio of programmes and invest in key capital projects across the campuses.

“I would like to thank the outgoing members for their valuable contribution to CAG, and I look forward to welcoming four new members in 2022 who will help the college respond to the current and future needs of the industry.”

The group meets up to a maximum of six times a year across CAFRE’s campuses which are based in Antrim, Cookstown and Enniskillen.

How to apply to be on the Advisory Group

The closing date for applications is 4:00pm on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Applicants must have recent experience and knowledge of the sector they wish to represent.

Further information and an application form can be found here on the DAERA website.

