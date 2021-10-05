The sheep trade is starting the week on a strong note, with some factories upping base prices for lambs by another 5-10c/kg from last week.

This is now the third consecutive week meat processing plants have made moves to increase prices for lambs – with prices increasing up to 30c/kg in the last fortnight in cases.

Looking at the quotes on offer for today (Tuesday, October 5) Kildare Chilling is leading the way with a base price of €6.20/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance bonus (QA) – up 10c/kg from what was on the table last week and even yesterday (Monday (October 4).

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is on a base of €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus – up 5c/kg from this time last week.

Kepak Athleague didn’t offer an official quote but are believed to be staying put on what they had on the table last week.

Those at the top end of the market are continuing to secure returns of €6.30-6.40/kg, going by what Agriland has been told.

It is being reported also that deals 5-10c/kg above this level are being secured for lambs – which would mean returns of €6.50/kg are on the table; however, the frequency of such deals are scarce it is believed.

Advertisement

The cull ewe trade is unchanged Agriland understands, with quotes coming in at €2.90-3.00/kg and top deals reaching €3.30/kg.

‘Lamb prices on the up again’

Giving an update on the lamb trade this week, Sean McNamara of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said: “Lamb prices are on the up once again this week with €6.40/kg still being secured for lambs at present.

“I’m saying it every week but the lambs are just not there to be got and the factories must not be getting lambs like they used from Northern Ireland, so it’s all positive.

“The ball is firmly in the farmer’s court, so I’d be continuing to urge farmers to fight hard on price because the factories want the lambs.”

Quotes

LAMB QUOTES:

Kildare Chilling: 620c/kg + 10c/kg QA (Tuesday quote);

ICM: 600c/kg + 10c/kg QA (Tuesday quote);

Kepak Athleague: No quote.

CAST EWE QUOTES: