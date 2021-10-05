The controlling of mastitis causing bacteria is important during the dry period, anything that can be done to minimise the risk posed by these bacteria should be done.

The housing of cows on dairy farms is getting close, with the amount of time cows will spend in the shed varying depending on the farm.

The weather will also have a major impact on the period of time that cows will be housed.

Mastitis

If not already completed you should start the power washing and disinfecting of sheds.

Inspect the mats for damage and cracks; damage to mats will act as reservoir for mastitis causing bacteria.

Any mats that are damaged should be replaced, while any mats that have become loose should be tended to ahead of housing.

Many herds in recent years have increased numbers, with farm yard infrastructure on many farms being left behind.

You should ensure that there is at least one cubicle per cow. If you do not have enough cubicles for all your cows you should house some cows on straw.

Cows that could be selected for housing on straw are ones that may have been lame during the year, older cows and your easy-calving cows.

If the shed has scrapers they should be checked to ensure they are working correctly. Scrapers should be run at regular intervals to remove slurry from the shed floor and help to keep cows clean.

Water

Having access to water is important for cows. A cow consumes an average of 70L of water/day, so water troughs should be inspected to ensure they are working properly.

Any troughs that are not working should be fixed or replaced. You should also clean out the water troughs in the shed ahead of housing.

Cows need access to drinking water, but water entering the shed and causing dampness should be avoided.

You should ensure that there are no leaks in the roof of the shed and that all the gutters are working properly.

Dampness entering the shed will aid the growth of bacteria and increase the risk of mastitis cases during the dry period.

Cows

Keeping cows as clean as possible during the housed period will also help to prevent the spread of bacteria.

Between now and drying off you should clip the hair on cows’ tails and udders.

If you have not already done so, you should also order lime or the bedding material that you will use.

Drying off

The drying off of cows on farms is also not that far away. You should organise the date for your final milk recordings of the year.

If you are using selective dry cow therapy you need to identify the cows that are suitable and have data on these cows pre-drying off.

The results from your first recording in 2022, will help you to determine if the dry period has been successful.