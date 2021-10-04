The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is holding four regional rallies to highlight what it describes as the government’s action in pursuing policies that will decimate Ireland’s largest indigenous sector.

The rallies in Cavan, Roscommon, Portlaoise and Cork, will be led by the IFA president Tim Cullinan, who said that the locations signify the scale of the sector across the rural economy.

Cullinan stated: “For the last two years, IFA has tried to engage with government on the sector’s future. Despite this, it continues to treat us as low-hanging fruit that it can target without impunity.

“At the same time, it’s rolling out the red carpet for energy-guzzling multinationals and allowing food, peat, and timber to be imported from less efficient countries in Europe and further afield.

“IFA will not allow farmers to be sacrificial lambs so the government can give the appearance of ‘doing the right thing’,” he added.

IFA call to action

Image: Finbarr O’Rourke

The rallies at four locations will take place this coming Friday, October 8.

Cullinan continued: “We are sounding an alarm. Without proper negotiation with farmers and a coherent plan, farming and food production will be unrecognisable.

“We want the government to get serious and sit down to develop a workable farm-level plan,” the president added.

Full details of the events and how farmers can participate is expected to be released on Wednesday morning.

