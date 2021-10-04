Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Wicklow.

The county can expect heavy rain this evening (Monday, October 4) and early tonight with the risk of spot flooding, especially on hills and near coasts, the national forecaster said.

The rain warning is in place from 6:00p.m until 4:00a.m on Tuesday.

Unsettled week

Weather conditions will generally be unsettled this week with heavy rain at times, turning milder from midweek with daytime temperatures increasing above the October average.

Tonight, there will be outbreaks of rain that will continue over east Leinster, turning heavy at times with the risk of localised flooding.

The rain will gradually clear into the Irish Sea, followed by scattered showers and clear spells from the northwest. There will be lowest temperatures of 5° to 9°.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), there will be a bright start to the day, with scattered showers and sunny spells. Showers will gradually become lighter and more isolated through the day.

Rain continues…

It will be generally cloudy on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the west spreading eastwards across the country through the morning and afternoon.

The rain will be most persistent over the northern half of the country, where it will occasionally turn heavy. It will be a milder day with highest temperatures of 14° to 17° in moderate southerly winds.

Thursday will be a dull day with a more persistent band of rain pushing into western coastal counties in the morning and spreading eastwards across the country through the afternoon, turning heavy in places.

It is expected to be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 16° to 19° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

On Thursday night there will be outbreaks of rain continuing, with some further heavy bursts. Temperatures aren’t expected to fall below 13° to 15°.

Friday will be a cloudy day with continued rain and drizzle, turning heavy at times.

