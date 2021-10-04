Independent TD Sean Canney has called on the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, to increase the level of payments for recipients of the fuel allowance, to help people in fuel poverty to meet the rising costs of heating oil and electricity.

The Galway-East representative said: “I have also raised the issue of expanding the qualifying payments so that more people in fuel poverty can qualify for the fuel allowance.

“As we approach the winter season, I am aware of many people who just cannot cope with the unprecedented level of increase in electricity and heating oil.

“These people need help and the government can take positive action in this year’s budget to assist those in need.”

The TD has raised the issue in a meeting this week with Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohue and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath.

Deputy Canney said that both ministers accepted that there were issues which they will give serious consideration to.

“In these times of unstable costs, there is an onus on government to protect those most vulnerable who are living in fuel poverty,” deputy Canney said.

Chorus of calls to increase fuel allowance

Meanwhile just last month, Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane said that raising the allowance in this year’s budget “will not be enough for families struggling with rising energy prices”.

Raising the issue in the Dáil, the deputy said:

“It has been confirmed that government will look at increases to the Fuel Allowance in the budget however, the Fuel Allowance is very limited.

“There is a wait time for people who lose their job. They have to be in receipt of a Jobseeker’s Payment for 15 months before they qualify for the Fuel Allowance. This rule needs to be suspended,” she added at the time.

