The Dáil urgently needs to set aside time for a debate on surging energy prices, according to the Social Democrats climate spokesperson Jennifer Whitmore.

The deputy has written to the Business Committee requesting time to debate this matter at the earliest opportunity.

“The wholesale price of natural gas has nearly tripled already this year – and that’s before peak winter demand sets in,” the Wicklow TD said.

“As a consequence, consumers are experiencing enormous hikes in their energy bills.

“These increases in prices will have a hugely disproportionate impact on people on fixed incomes, including pensioners and those in receipt of social welfare payments.

“Environment minister Eamon Ryan urgently needs to come to the Dáil and answer questions on this escalating crisis.”

Tripartite energy crisis

With Budget 2022 just a few weeks away, the deputy said that it is important to know “what measures the government proposes to take to insulate the most vulnerable members of our community” from the impact of soaring prices.

“The minister regularly speaks of a just transition when it comes to achieving our climate action targets,” deputy Whitmore said.

“These words will sound very hollow unless increases in social welfare payments are introduced to help people manage the increased burden of rising energy prices.

“We now have a tripartite energy crisis – in cost, demand and antiquated infrastructure.

“The annual increase in energy demand from data centres in the last four years was equivalent to adding 140,000 households to the power system each year.

Advertisement

“This is not sustainable – and is now threatening our energy security, billions of euro in investment and thousands of jobs.

“Coupled with warnings that we may miss our renewable energy targets for 2030, there are serious questions to be asked of the minister’s handling of this energy crisis.”

Raising fuel allowance ‘not enough’

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane has said that raising the fuel allowance in this year’s budget “will not be enough for families struggling with rising energy prices”.

Raising the issue in the Dáil this week, the deputy said:

“It has been confirmed that government will look at increases to the Fuel Allowance in the budget however, the Fuel Allowance is very limited.

“There is a wait time for people who lose their job. They have to be in receipt of a Jobseeker’s Payment for 15 months before they qualify for the Fuel Allowance. This rule needs to be suspended.

“Workers who have to leave work due to illness and receive Illness Benefit do not qualify for the Fuel Allowance. This will also impact on workers who contracted Covid-19 and are suffering with long term Covid meaning they have been unable to return to work.

“We also need to consider others locked out of the Fuel Allowance who are struggling with rising utility bill costs and in some cases, debt.”

On that, the Roscommon-Galway TD said she is asking for the establishment of a Covid-19 discretionary fund to assist households with heating and electricity costs to be considered.

“I welcome that the Tánaiste agreed that the discretionary fund should be looked at and I hope that it will form part of Budget 2022. I also welcome that the Tánaiste has said that eligibility around the Fuel Allowance will be examined,” the deputy added.

“We know that energy poverty is a growing problem across the state – energy prices are soaring and further carbon tax increases will add to this. Households most at risk must be protected in next month’s budget.”

Download Our Free App