Last week’s sheep kill (week ending October 2) saw an increase on the week before – up 2,752 head – figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Looking at the figures in more detail, for the week ending October 2, 61,723 sheep were processed – which is an increase of 2,752 head from the week before.

The number of lambs slaughtered during the week ending October 2, accumulated to 52,034 head – which is an increase of 3,763 head from the week previous.

Ewe and ram throughput however, decreased, totalling 9,151 head – down 1,489 head – for the week ending October 2.

WEEK-ON-WEEK SHEEP KILL (WEEK ENDING October 2):

Hoggets: 538 head (+479 or +811%);

Ewes and rams: 9,151 head (-1,489 or -13.99%);

Spring lambs: 52,034 head (+3,763 or +7.79%);

Total: 61,723 head (+2,752 or +4.66%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 2,018,194 sheep have been processed thus far.

Of that figure, 697,340 have been hoggets, while 1,058,386 have consisted of lambs.

Ewe and ram throughput makes up the rest at 262,350 head. Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back 102,538 head.

91,050 fewer hoggets have been processed in comparison to the same period last year and 15,249 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well.

However, spring lamb throughput is up on the same period in 2020 by 3,697 head.

YEAR-ON-YEAR SHEEP KILL CHANGES (WEEK ENDING October 2):