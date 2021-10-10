Late last year Doosan introduced a brand new range of mid-sized loaders. Known as the DL-7 series, the first seven models were released at that time, with the rest to follow this year.

They have just completed launching the line-up with the arrival of the DL200-7 which has an overall operating weight of 12,047kg and a maximum static tipping weight of 10,124kg.

One notable feature of this, the smallest machine in the range, is that it is powered by a four-cylinder Perkins engine of 144hp, rather than one of the company’s own units.

It is fully ‘stage V emissions’ compliant thanks to a selective catalytic reduction module, an oxidation catalyst and a long-life particulate filter to reduce emissions.

Comfort and security

Particular attention has been paid to operator comfort. The cab is said to offer enhanced operating comfort, an improved steering system and new electronic controls.

Security is said to be much improved thanks to a new ‘Smart Key’ system on the control panel in the cab. The operator can start the machine using a keyless device, helping to prevent machine theft.

The new system provides remote door control, door lock and unlock, door release, searching and other functions. The control panel also includes two USB sockets, which are indispensable nowadays.

Improved hydraulics

It comes equipped, as standard, with a thirtd spool valve which has a settable flow and detent function, providing a constant flow for hydraulically driven attachments.

A fourth spool valve is available as an option.

As a further aid to comfort and safety, it is fitted with a load isolation system that cushions the ride. At the heart of this feature lies a hydro-pneumatic accumulator linked to the lift hydraulic system. The smallest of the new DL-7 range is powered by Perkins engine rather than one from the Doosan stable

A hydrostatic transmission unit provides four range steps to limit final speed.

There are five different traction modes which are said to cover all likely operating conditions and engine speed settings.

These can be used in combination with seven speed limits in first gear to optimise hydraulic tool applications.

Variants and Doosan warranty

The model comes in two versions. In addition to the standard version, an HL model is available which features a high lift arm and a 300 kg counterweight.

This allows a higher dump height and offers increased versatility.

Doosan is confident enough in the durability and build quality of the new machines to offer a three-year, or 5,000 hour warranty.

