Cavan Macra na Feirme is set to host a car and tractor run tomorrow, Sunday, October 10.

The event is being organised in memory of all past Macra members and funds raised on the day will be donated to Sarcoma Cancer and Cavan Macra.

Vehicles taking part in the event will meet at Cavan Equestrian Centre at 11:00a.m for sign in and will leave from the grounds of the equestrian centre at 1:00p.m. There will be a charge of €20 per vehicle for all taking part in the event.

Refreshments will be provided after the event and all members of the community are invited to take part, or simply come along on the day.

Duggan steps down as Macra na Feirme CEO

In other Macra news, last month, it was announced that Denis Duggan is to step down as CEO of Macra na Feirme.

Macra na Feirme announced that upon the completion of his contract at the end of this year, Duggan has decided to leave the organisation and pursue other opportunities after spending more than five years at the helm of Ireland’s young farmer and rural youth organisation.

Advertisement

A native of Co. Tipperary, Duggan joined Macra na Feirme from his previous role as senior regional development officer with Enterprise Ireland back in 2016.

Duggan looks set to depart the organisation in good stead, going by the most recent available reports, though the impact of Covid-19 is yet to be revealed, following a tough 2020.

However, in 2019 the rural youth association tripled its surplus to €345,760, as membership topped 10,000 for the first time in decades.

According to the organisation’s annual report for 2019, released last October, Macra enjoyed a bumper year as it celebrated its 75th anniversary.

Macra enjoyed the tripling of its surplus from €115,649 to €345,760 as its income increased by 33% from €2.02 million to €2.68 million.

Meanwhile, earlier this year it was revealed that Macra is the third most active lobby organisation on the lobby register, following the close of the most recent lobby period, just behind the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Download Our Free App