The full line-up of speakers and programme has just been announced for Food On The Edge 2021, which will take place at the 38ac working farm of Airfield estate, Dundrum, Dublin, on Monday and Tuesday, October 18 and 19.

The talks will include a mix of in-house and virtual speakers from around the world and from the best of Irish culinary voices in a ‘blended symposium’ format.

Highlights of this year’s event include owners of Septime Restaurant in Paris, Bertrand Grebaut and Theo Pourriat, who hold number 15 in the world’s 50 best list.

Alice Waters, owner of Chez Panisse in California and one of the first pioneers of farm-to-fork dining, will join a discussion with Darina Allen and Michelle Darmody on the importance and challenges of food education for children.

Virgillio Martinez, from Central Restaurante in Peru will return to Food on the Edge, this time speaking with his sister, Malena Martinez on food heritage in Peru.

Malena is the co-director of Mater Iniciativa, an interdisciplinary gastronomic and cultural research organisation dedicated to conservation and education on Peru’s biodiversity.

Expected to be equally as interesting and engaging are the 2021 Irish speakers including Ella McSweeney on the food ecosystem and pollution, and young chef Cuan Greene who will address his personal experience in social gastronomy.

Food On The Edge founder

JP McMahon, founder of Food On The Edge, said that this year’s event which is taking place outside Galway for the first time, will be a slightly different event from previous years.

“We have had to create Food On The Edge 2021 during very unknown circumstances. As Food On The Edge 2021 is taking place before the next set of restrictions are lifted in Ireland, the symposium will take place in a stretch tent with some speakers joining us via video link.

“We are asking attendees to dress for the unpredictable nature of our October weather. While location and format of Food On The Edge may differ from previous years, the core of Food On The Edge remains the same,” JP said.

Food On The Edge 2019. Image source Julia Dunin photography

“It presents a rare opportunity for those in our industry to learn from visionaries by hearing first hand about their struggles and triumphs, to network and build connections and enjoy an inspiring couple of days.

“Personally, I am looking forward to hearing from all our speakers, including Garima Arora, the first female Michelin star chef in India and how she overcame some significant challenges. May Chow is coming to us from Hong Kong – she has been named as Asia’s best female chef.

“May will tell us about how she uses her profile to raise awareness about LGBT issues and helps women get work in professional kitchens.”

The producer food village sponsored by La Rousse Foods will showcase food and drinks products from local food producers over the two days.

“A key partner of Food On The Edge 2021 is Gather & Gather, which has returned to support the event for 2021 and who will once again feed the speakers, panelists and delegates,” concluded JP.

Tickets cost €300 for two days and €175 for one day. Student discounts are available. Online streaming tickets are priced at €95.

Full details on the event are available on the Food On The Edge website.

