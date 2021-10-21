Processors Aurivo and Arrabawn have continued the trend among dairy businesses this month by increasing their milk prices for September supplies.

Arrabawn has increased its base price for last month’s supplies by 0.7c/L, rising to 37c/L. This figure is inclusive of VAT and bonuses.

Meanwhile, Aurivo has increased its price for September milk by 0.75c/L, which also brings its offering to 37c/L. Again, this is inclusive of standard bonuses and VAT.

All other major processors have also opted to increase their milk prices for last month.

Glanbia were the first out of the blocks this month, announcing their price on Monday of last week (October 11).

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base price for September of 36.18c/L including VAT. This is an increase of 1c/L including VAT from the price for August milk supplies.

Farmer members of Glanbia Co-op will also receive a 0.42c/L including VAT payment on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

Kerry Group’s price arrived on Wednesday of last week (October 13), confirming an increase by 1c/L to 36c/L including VAT.

According to the group, based on Kerry’s average milk solids for September, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 42.37c/L.

Lakeland revealed its hand on the same day, announcing an increase in base price in the Republic of Ireland of 1c/L to 37.5cL including VAT. For Northern Ireland, Lakeland opted to increase its price by 0.6p/L to 30.1p/L.

On Tuesday of his week, Dairygold confirmed an increase in its quoted milk price by 0.75c/L to 37c/L, including VAT and bonuses.

And yesterday, Carbery Group announced an increase of 1c/L.

If that rise is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops: Bandon; Barryroe; Drinagh; and Lisavaird, it will result in an average price for September of 37.2c/L, inclusive of VAT and 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, according to the company.

Stay tuned to Agriland over the coming week for our Milk Price Tracker, in conjunction with the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), where we will outline the prices from each of the processors.

