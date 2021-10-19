Dairygold has increased the September quoted milk price by 0.75c/L to 37c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

According to the processor, this milk price equates to an average September farm gate milk price of 44.7c/L, based on average September milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.

Dairygold EU standard milk price

The quoted milk price for September based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 40.4c/L.

A company spokesperson commented said: “Global milk supply has eased over the past few months and the supply outlook to year end will be more modest.

“Combined with Covid-19 recovery continuing, dairy demand has picked up in recent weeks with markets firmer.

“As is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets closely and review milk price on a month by month basis,” the spokesperson added.

Other September milk price quotes

Lakeland Dairies, Glanbia and Kerry Group have all announced their September milk price over the past few days.

The board of Lakeland increased its base price in the Republic of Ireland by 1c/L to 37.5cL, including VAT, for milk at constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

For Northern Ireland, Lakeland opted to increase its price by 0.6p/L to 30.1p/L.

Meanwhile, Glanbia announced an increase to its price, confirming that it would pay its member milk suppliers 36.6c/L including VAT for September milk, at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

Glanbia Ireland will pay a base price for September of 36.18c/L including VAT at those constituents. This is an increase of 1c/L including VAT from the price for August milk supplies.

This followed an announcement by Kerry Group, that its base price for September milk supplies will increase by 1c/L to 36c/L including VAT at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

According to the group, based on Kerry’s average milk solids for September, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 42.37c/L.

