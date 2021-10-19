Carnaross Mart in Co. Meath is hosting its weekly sheep sale today (Tuesday, October 19), although those wishing to attend will have to seek an alternative route to the mart, following a fatal collision last night.

Gardaí are currently investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R147 in Carnaross, Kells, Co. Meath yesterday evening, Monday October 18.

Shortly before 9:30p.m, Gardaí received report that a car had collided with the back of a truck that was parked on the roadside near Carnaross Mart. It’s understood the truck was a livestock transport vehicle.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Navan where a post-mortem examination is expected to take place.

Road closure near Carnaross Mart

The R147 road is currently closed between Kells and Virginia, as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Kells and Virginia between 9:00p.m and 10:00p.m last night, and who may have camera (dash cam) footage, to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 92 80820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Sheep and weanling sale

Carnaross Mart has confirmed that its Tuesday sheep sale is going ahead today.

In a post on social media, mart management said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the main road R147 between Kells and Virginia is currently closed.

“Local diversions are in place. Access to Carnaross Mart through alternative routes can be utilised. Carnaross Mart is open today and Tuesday sales are going ahead.

“Sheep sale beginning this morning at 11:00a.m.This evening’s weanling heifers, bulls and sucklers are taking place at 5:00p.m.

“Carnaross Mart thanks you for your cooperation during this difficult time,” the message concluded.

