A protest against live exports will take place outside Leinster House this afternoon (Tuesday, October 19).

Ethical Farming Ireland (EFI) is asking people to join from 12:00p.m until 3:00p.m in “calling for an end to this outdated and barbaric industry that should be banished to history books”.

“Enough is enough. It’s time to take a stand,” a statement from EFI reads.

“This is the 21st century, it is absurd to be shipping animals half-way round the world just to be slaughtered when they get there.

“Pigs are beautiful, intelligent, inquisitive animals. No animal deserves to be treated this way,” EFI added.

The protest is being held in conjunction with My Lovely Pig Rescue and Muca Eireann.

Export of breeding pigs to China

The protest follows Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announcing last month that “significant advances” have been made in gaining access for Irish breeding pigs to China.

Minister McConalogue signed and exchanged formal protocols with Minister Ni of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) that are set to “pave the way” for the export of breeding pigs from Ireland to China.

The newly-signed protocol between Minister McConalogue and Minister Ni sets out the quarantine and hygiene requirements for the export of high-quality breeding pigs to China.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said on the matter: “This agreement is a recognition of Ireland’s strong history of breeding and selling superior health-status pigs to many overseas markets.

“The export of breeding pigs with economically important traits is a niche market opportunity. It reflects well on the breeding population developed by specialist Irish producers.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher has said recently that the Irish industry for live animal exports is coming under intense scrutiny and pressure in the European Parliament.

