BovINE will hold its second Irish National Beef Event online next Tuesday (October 26).

Beef farmers and all stakeholders in the beef and livestock sector are invited to attend virtually.

The BovINE network links farmers, advisors, researchers, and all other relevant stakeholders across nine EU member states to stimulate exchange of knowledge and ideas to address solutions to the challenges faced by the sector.

The BovINE project partners in Ireland are the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Teagasc.

The theme of the Irish network meeting for 2021 is ‘Delivering a sustainable beef sector’.

IFA President Tim Cullinan will present the opening address to the meeting.

Maeve Henchion of Teagasc and the BovINE project coordinator will facilitate a panel discussion on research innovations and good practices “that can make a real difference in improving the sustainability of the Irish beef sector”.

The panelists and topics will include:

Helen Sheridan from University College Dublin on the role of multi-species swards on beef farms;

Kieran Dooley, a beef finisher from Co. Offaly, on managing animal health and welfare.

Richard Lynch from Teagasc and the BovINE project manager will present an update on the progress of BovINE.

The second part of the meeting will focus on participation from the audience and the selection of priority topics for the project to address in 2022.

Participants will be divided into four breakout rooms to discuss their challenges in being more economically resilient; animal health and welfare friendly; and environmentally sustainable.

