Changes to the Nursing Home Support Scheme – known more widely as the Fair Deal Scheme – that were agreed in the summer are set to come into effect this week.

The changes will see the implementation of a three-year cap on contributions from family-owned and operated farm business assets under the financial assessment of the scheme.

Welcoming the coming changes, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) acknowledged the work done by Minister for State for older people Mary Butler in getting the amendments over the line.

Caroline Farrell, the association’s farm family and social affairs chairperson, said: “This has been a long road for farm families and this week will come as a great relief for many.”

She said that the three-year cap on contributions will “allow families to better plan and provide certainty around the cost of care for a loved one, while protecting the viability of the family farm for future generations”.

Farrell added: “It’s very important that those already participating in the Fair Deal Scheme can still apply for the three-year cap, if they satisfy the qualifying conditions.

“Those farmers can apply by completing ‘section 7’ in the new application form and submitting it to their local Nursing Home Support Scheme office before April 20, 2022.”

Legislation to amend the scheme passed all stages of the Oireachtas on Friday, July 16, having been brought through the houses of the Oireachtas by Minister Butler.

The legislation was signed into law by President Michael D. Higgins on Thursday, July 22.

This change to the scheme will mean that, after a period of three years, the value of family-owned farms and businesses will no longer be taken into account when calculating the cost of a person’s nursing home care.

This will happen where a family successor commits to working the farm or business.

