The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will meet today, Wednesday, February, 14 to discuss ‘Compliance with the Nitrates Directive: Implications for Ireland’ with farmer organisations.

The meeting at 5:30p.m at Leinster House will hear from representatives from the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Macra.

The nitrates regulations contain specific measures to protect surface waters and groundwater from nutrient pollution arising from agricultural sources.

The measures are also intended to help Ireland to meet its climate, biodiversity and water quality targets set at both national and EU level.

Advertisement

Committee cathaoirleach, Deputy Jackie Cahill said: “The decision last year by the European Environment Commissioner to reduce the derogation under the Nitrates Directive from 250kg to 220kg per hectare was met with disappointment across the Irish agriculture sector, including by this committee.

“We are all committed to improving Ireland’s water quality in line with the objectives of the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) and Irish farmers have made huge efforts in this regard.

“Genuine concerns exist among farmers at this decision by the EU Commission and how compliance with the maximum stocking rate of 220kg organic nitrogen will impact them.

“These include the economic and social effects on farms and farming families, whether the NAP is fit for purpose in terms of improving water quality, and if additional supports and resources are required to ensure farmers can be compliant with the action programme.”

Advertisement

Deputy Cahill added that the committee is looking forward to discussing these and other related matters with the representatives of the farm organisations this evening.

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has 14 members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.

Nitrates Action Plan

The principal elements of the Nitrates Action Programme include: