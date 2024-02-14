An elderly man has died following a collision involving a tractor and a car in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed that a man aged in his 80s died following the two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at Cornascriebe Road, between Tandragee and Hamiltonsbawn, yesterday afternoon, (Tuesday, February 13).

Sgt. Green from the PSNI Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 2:30p.m of a collision involving a car and a tractor.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the car sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries. A female passenger has been taken to hospital for medical treatment for her injuries.”

Air Ambulance NI attended the scene

Scene of collision

The Cornascriebe Road was closed for a time, as police carried out enquiries, and motorists has to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

The police investigation is continuing, and PSNI officers are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 909 of 13/02/24.

While police have not officially named the man who passed away, it is understood he was a well-known figure in the local community and Orange Order.