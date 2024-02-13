The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for information over the theft of 13 pregnant sheep in Co. Derry.

The 13 Suffolk/Texel-cross ewes expecting lambs were taken from a field in Claudy, at the junction of Kilcreen road and Altinure Road. The ewes all had red markings on their left side.

The PSNI has confirmed that the theft occurred sometime between 10:00a.m last Wednesday (February 7) and 10:30a.m on Thursday (February 8).

Sergeant Johnston of the Sperrin neighbourhood policing team in Strabane said: “The removal of these ewes would have required planning and the use of a vehicle, for example a trailer, to transport the animals away from the area.

“I’m appealing to anyone who recalls seeing any unfamiliar vehicles in the area, between last Wednesday morning and 10:30am the next day, to call us.

“The theft of these ewes will be of a significant loss to the farmer. Not only is there the value of the ewes and the lambs, but there is also the cost involved in rearing and farming the animals.

“We’re urging anyone with information about the animals’ whereabouts, or who took them, to get in touch. It may be a detail that you think is insignificant, but it could make a difference,” Sergeant Johnston added.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1564 of 09/02/24, or make a report online. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sergeant Johnston continued: “Last month, we received a report of 50 Texel and Suffolk-bred ewe lambs, with orange markings, taken from a field on Teenaght Road in Claudy sometime between 7:00p.m on Thursday, January 25 and 7:00a.m on Friday, January 26.”

He confirmed that enquiries are ongoing in relation to this theft of sheep, including to establish if this is linked with the theft on Kilcreen Road.

“In the meantime, to work to prevent these type of thefts, there are a number of steps farmers can take to reduce the risk, including padlock field gates, ensure stock is clearly marked and records are up-to-date, check stock regularly, vary times of feeding/check-ups and ask neighbours to report any sightings of unusual vehicles loading sheep.

“The tighter your farm security, the more difficult it will be for thieves to steal your livestock, or equipment,” Sergeant Johnston concluded.