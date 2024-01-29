The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is investigating the theft of 50 lambs from a field on the Teenaght Road in Claudy, Co. Derry.

The 50 Texel and Suffolk-bred ewe lambs were taken sometime between 7:00p.m on Thursday, January 25 and 7:00a.m on Friday, January 26.

The PSNI said all of the lambs have orange markings.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “To transport these lambs anywhere would have required a trailer and so we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Teenaght Road area between the reported times, or earlier in the week, and saw any suspicious activity or unfamiliar vehicles.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quote reference 1116 of 26/01/24.”

Stolen digger

The PSNI is also appealing for information and witnesses in relation to the theft of a digger from a construction site in the Nutts Corner Road area of Co. Antrim on Thursday, January 25.

The force is urging owners of agricultural equipment to be “extra vigilant” and ensure their equipment is secure at all times.

Insp Weatherald said: “It was reported to police, that sometime from early evening on Wednesday, January 24, to 8:00a.m on Thursday 25, a digger weighing roughly 2.5t and of significant value had been stolen.

“The digger had been left situated behind locked gates, however upon review, the padlock on the gate appeared to have been cut, before entry was gained to remove the machine.

“Our investigation is ongoing and anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area during this timeframe, is asked to make contact with police.”

Weatherald said the PSNI is especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage.

“I would also remind owners of agricultural equipment to be extra vigilant and ensure your equipment is secure at all times,” Weatherald said.

“If you see plant or machinery moving, particularly during the hours of darkness in circumstances you feel are suspicious, report it to us.”