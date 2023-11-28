The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president has said that an extension to the deadline for the Shannon Callows Flood Scheme (SCFS) is needed.

Tim Cullinan has urged Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to show flexibility which would ensure that all farmers who lost fodder in the flood can apply for support.

Under the €800,000 scheme, payments will be made at a rate of €325/ha for farmers affected by fodder loss on a minimum of 1ha and a maximum of 15ha.

Shannon Callows

The deadline for farmers to submit applications for the scheme fell at midnight last night (Monday, November 27).

However, Cullinan said that not all impacted farmers have been contacted by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) or received an expression of interest form.

“We are also hearing there may have been some IT issues where not all impacted sites were correctly identified.

“At a minimum, the department need to push out the deadline so everybody can apply.

Advertisement

“We have raised the issues with the department but there has been no resolution yet. A degree of pragmatism and fairness needs to apply here,” he said. IFA president Tim Cullinan

Cullinan said that flooding in the Shannon Callows resulted in thousands of acres of silage and hay being destroyed and left unsalvageable.

“The €325/ha payment will go some way to alleviating the hardship caused by the weather conditions.

“It’s important that all impacted farmers get access to this scheme, and that the funding is released as soon as possible and that the conditions to apply are not too onerous.

“In the longer term, an agency must be established which would include local farmers to manage the River Shannon to rectify the problems.

Advertisement

“This must be established without delay and cannot be put on the long finger anymore,” he said.

Flooding

Last week, the IFA Connacht regional chair told Agriland that the deadline for the Shannon Callows Flood Scheme is “too short”.

Pat Murphy, who is currently contesting the IFA deputy presidential election, estimated that only 60% of the affected farmers have received letters from DAFM.

He added that many farmers are not aware that under the terms of the scheme they must be contacted first by the department.

Murphy encouraged any impacted farmers who have not received a letter to contact the department as soon as possible.